Sex offender arrested at Notre Dame swim meet

Attending a Notre Dame Swim meet landed a Marion County man in legal hot water.

Seventy-year-old James F. Renick was arrested at the Rolfs Aquatic Center simply for being there.

As a registered sex offender for life, it is a felony for Renick to so much as set foot on the property of any school.

Notre Dame Police took Renick into custody after a report that a suspicious individual was taking pictures of participants at the Shamrock Invitational swim meet January 24th.

Upon questioning, police learned that Renick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996

At the time, a report in the Allentown Morning Call said a search of Renick’s home turned up “thousands of photographs of young boys naked and in bathing suits.”

Renick’s arrest at Notre Dame marks his second in the past 17 months.

In August of 2018, Renick was arrested after taking pictures of juveniles age 14 and under who were participating in a swim meet in Geneva, Ohio.

Renick lives in Beach Grove near Indianapolis. His bond has been set at $2,000 cash and at last check he was still being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The University of Notre Dame released the following statement about the incident: Notre Dame police officers were made aware Friday, January 24, of an individual in the spectators' section of the Rolfs Aquatics Center taking photos of swimmers competing in an invitational meet. He was arrested and also received a no trespassing notice. The case was referred to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. This individual has no affiliation with Notre Dame and does not reside in this part of the state.

