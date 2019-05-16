Severe storms likely late Thursday in Michiana

TODAY:

A mild start with light winds. Wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 70s; feeling positively summer-like. Slap on the sunscreen and make sure you have fresh batteries in your weather radio. We’re looking at showers with isolated thunderstorms after 4pm. This brief round of storms will only be on the radar from 4-7pm. After 9pm, a secondary round arrives with a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather developing. Storms likely on the radar from 10pm to midnight. Strong storms bring the threat of small hail, gusty winds (+50mph), and heavy downpours. Storms taper off after 1am.

TONIGHT:

A very mild evening with lows in the upper 50s. No jackets necessary as you wake-up on Friday. Mostly cloudy with pop-up showers on the radar through the day Friday.

FRIDAY:

A bit soggy through the morning with spotty showers on the radar. Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs top out in the upper 60s. Another chance of storms with a marginal risk of severe weather in effect through the afternoon.