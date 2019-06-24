Severe Weather Sunday: What Happened

At least one confirmed tornado touched down in South Bend Sunday evening.

All of Michiana was under a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather at the time of the tornado.

The evening started with a few showers on the radar, and not much else. Funnel clouds were spotted in Marshall County near La Paz, but no confirmed tornado touched down. After residual instability forced air upwards farther north, the storm produced a brief tornado, tracking just south of US Hwy 20 to the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Inwood Road.

After getting a report from a storm spotter, at 8:09pm, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department sounded the Outdoor Warning Siren.

While the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department can activate certain sirens around the county, including ones in the city of Plymouth, others are controlled by individual jurisdictions like the town of Bremen, Argos, and La Paz.

According to Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director, Clyde Avery, the EMA relies heavily on the community to help them spot severe weather activity. This group is primarily made up of storm spotters, trained through the National Weather Service classes, or emergency response personnel that can identify severe weather and make notification to the sheriff’s department.

The Outdoor Warning Siren in South Bend was triggered by the St. Joseph County Dispatch Center at 8:33pm after a spotter called in a sighting of a funnel cloud. It was set off again at 8:44pm when a TORNADO WARNING was issued for the northeastern part of St. Joseph County by the National Weather Service.

At 8:40pm, a tornado touched down at Ironwood and Ireland. The storm carved a 2 mile-long path and was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.

A little after 8:00 Monday, a survey team departed from the National Weather Service office in Warsaw to survey the damage in St. Joseph County.