TODAY:

We’re sunny and dry today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Low levels of humidity. A light breeze from the east.

TONIGHT:

Cool and clear. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and dry with a light wind from the south. Highs in the mid 80s.

MEANWHILE:

Leftover moisture from Tropical Depression Imelda could add a bit of rain to our forecast in Michiana over the weekend.