Several state parks to temporarily close for deer management hunts

Several Indiana state parks will be temporarily closed for controlled deer reductions in the form of two-day hunts.

This includes state parks in our viewing area, the Indiana Dunes in Porter County and Chain O'Lakes in Noble County.

The full list also includes Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.

The parks will be closed from Nov. 18-19 and again on Dec. 2-3.

All parks not included in that list will remain open on their normal schedules.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the deer reductions help control browsing by deer to a level that ensures the habitat for all plants and animals.

Only people selected from a draw are allowed to participate in the hunt.

To apply for the 2020 management hunts, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt .

