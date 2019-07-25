Several police could leave SB force after handling of officer-involved shooting

In the aftermath of a deadly officer-involved shooting, several South Bend police officers are debating their futures with the department.

"I've never seen this many officers so upset."

South Bend Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Harvey Mills said "low morale" could force out several officers within the police department.

"I think we've mentioned 10, but I've talked to more than 20 that are looking either to go to another department or get out of police work altogether," Mills explained.

He said it's because of how Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his administration have handled the deadly officer-involved shooting of 54-year-old South Bend resident Eric Logan.

Mills said the officers support Logan's family but need local support themselves.

"He can stand behind his officers and at least acknowledge the difficult jobs we have," Mills said.

Logan was shot June 16 by Sgt. Ryan O'Neill. The officer's body camera was not activated during the interaction.

The South Bend Board of Public safety accepted O'Neill's resignation on July 17.

Under pressure from Logan's family and the public, Buttigieg urged police accountability and transparency. In taking a break from his presidential campaign, he also directed officers' body cameras be on during all public interactions.

All the while, Mills said internal divisions seem to be growing.

"I don't have proof, but I believe that city administration has told our chiefs to stay hands-off," Mills said. "That's unfortunate, because we need them. We don't have to talk about the case or anything. Come talk to us."

In a statement, the Police Department told 16 News Now, "Officers with the South Bend Police Department are professionals who regularly go above and beyond to serve the community, no matter the circumstances."

When 16 News Now reached out to the mayor's office for comment, they referred us back to the statement from police.

Mills also believes the declining morale will impact hiring for the South Bend Police Department. He said at least two officers already left, not including O'Neill.

A special prosecutor has taken over the investigation.

