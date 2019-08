Several fire crews were called to help control a house fire in Clay Township Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the 17000 block of Amberwood Lane, off Ironwood Road.

Firefighters on the scene told 16 News Now the homeowners had a cookout fire that they put out. But it rekindled Tuesday night, resulting in the house fire.

The backside of the house showed extensive fire damage.

Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.