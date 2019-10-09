Several fire departments respond to downtown Culver commercial fire

Firefighters from several departments spanning two counties are responding to a fire in downtown Culver Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene at 4:42 p.m., Marshall County dispatch confirmed.

The fire was in an old tavern on the corner of Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street. The building effectively collapsed, and smoke filled the air.

Trucks and engines from Culver, Plymouth and Pulaski County's Monterey were on the scene at about 5:30 p.m.

16 News Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us on the air and online for updates.

