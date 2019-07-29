Several drivers report problems after wrong fuel given to local gas station

Several drivers are reporting mechanical issues after the wrong fuel was given to a North Liberty gas station.

Two Sundays ago, Dan Holmes said he filled up his truck at the diesel pump. After driving to Lakeville for breakfast the same day, his truck failed to start. Once he restarted it, the truck sputtered on Holmes' drive home to North Liberty.

“I called [a gas station employee that day] and told him, ‘Something is wrong with the fuel.’ He told me there’s probably something wrong with my truck, and [the gas station] continued selling fuel until – I’m not sure – Wednesday, probably before they finally bagged the diesel pumps,’” said Holmes.

The Philipps 66 gas station manager said it was sometime “last week” when the diesel pump was turned off.

The auto shop to where Holmes had his personal truck towed told him the diesel from the Philipps 66 was mixed with gasoline.

The gas station manager told 16 News Now on Monday its fuel supplier had a new driver who mistakenly put gasoline in the diesel tank. The mix-up has affected at least 10 people, reports another gas station employee. The manager said the fuel supplier will be the entity responsible for any compensation.

Holmes gave his contact information to the gas station and awaits a call from the supplier about the next course of action.

“I mean, something’s gotta get moving here so I can get my vehicle fixed,” he said.

The auto shop tells Holmes the minimal cost to rid his truck of gasoline will be $1,200. This excludes the price of engine repairs.

Philipps 66 tells 16 News Now the diesel pump is expected to be functional again later this week once all of the filters are cleaned. It would not release the name of the supplier.

