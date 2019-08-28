UPDATE: Downed lines block traffic in downtown South Bend

Several downed communication lines in downtown South Bend are restricting traffic Wednesday evening.

Transpo told 16 News Now's reporter on the scene the lines hit a bus. The bus reportedly did not cause the lines to fall.

Emergency responders were called to Monroe Street and Main Street at 4:47 p.m., according to dispatch.

Police and firefighters both responded but left the area around 5:30 p.m.

The portion of Monroe between Main Street and Michigan Street remains closed to traffic.

Dispatch said there have not been any reports of injuries.

16 News Now has a reporter there. Stay with us as we learn more.

