Several Prosper Apartment tenants displaced by fire

Several residents from the Prosper Apartments in South Bend are now homeless after an apartment fire Thursday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. when fire officials say a kitchen caught fire on the second floor of an apartment complex.

Resident Destinee Warbington says she now has no choice but to pack her bags after just a five-month stay at Prosper Apartments in South Bend because of the damage the fire left behind.

"A fire started across the hall from me and it affected me, my neighbors downstairs, and of course, the person where it started at. We all had to evacuate last night. They told us our apartment was in unlivable conditions and now we can’t stay,” Warbington said.

It’s the second kitchen fire in just five days; the last fire happening right across from her unit.

“It came from the neighbors place. Then, it came this way through my roof,” Warbington said. “The previous fire we had, I can see it from my balcony. It went from my next-door building to my next-door neighbor.”

The first fire claimed the life of 24-year-old Yves Harris this past Sunday – a father of two daughters.

Warbington, who also has a daughter who turns 2 next month, says she is terrified that this time it could have been her.

“It’s not safe here. I’m scared. I’m terrified. This is the second fire within a week and the one was right next door the first time and now it is literally my neighbor. It’s getting closer and closer, and that’s not OK,” Warbington said.

What is also not OK with Destinee is the lack of response from Prosper management, considering its long history with fires in the past.

“This is not the first time or the last time. It’s been happening for years. Not months, not weeks, years…and now we’ve had two in a week. This is getting worse. They have to do something,” Warbington says.

The South Bend Fire Department has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

