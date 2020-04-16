Seventh coronavirus death reported in St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County's seventh coronavirus death was reported Thursday.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 334. We are also confirming a seventh death related to COVID-19 infection. The patient, an elderly male, had an underlying medical condition.

To address testing gaps, the St. Joseph County Unified Command is highlighting testing availability located at the following locations:

• St. Joseph Health System operated: Call (574) 335-8560 BEFORE coming to a testing site

o Sister Maura Brannick Health Center (326 Chapin St., South Bend)

o Mobile Medical Unit- Northwest Family Medicine Clinic (2930 Cleveland Rd., South Bend)

• Beacon Health System operated:

o Mobile testing site: Goodwill Industries (1805 W. Western Ave., South Bend)

o Only on Friday, April 17, 2020, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

o First come, first served

For testing, individuals must be symptomatic (fever, cough, or shortness of breath). For additional testing information from St. Joseph Health System, call (574) 335-8560); for Beacon Health System, call (855) 523-2225; for South Bend Clinic, call (574) 307-6870. If you do not have a primary care provider, please call 2-1-1.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions:

• Practice extreme physical distancing.

o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.

• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.

o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Stay home if ill.

• Adhere to the current Stay-at-Home order which has been extended to April 20, 2020.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

