Seven people injured in shooting near Ball State University campus

Seven college-aged people were hurt in a shooting just west of the Ball State University campus overnight.

A house party in the 2400 block of W. Euclid Avenue drew a larger crowd than expected, according to Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle, including a mix of Ball State students and locals. An argument broke out that grew until someone pulled a gun and started shooting. Investigators aren't sure yet how many shots were fired, but say shots were definitely fired inside the house. They're still working to confirm if any were fired outside the house as well.

Three victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including one who had to be air-lifted to Indianapolis. The other four victims are expected to be okay.

Despite talking to 25-30 witnesses as of 6:15 a.m., investigators are still working to piece together what happened because while most heard what happened, few actually saw it for themselves. They're waiting for daylight to make sure they haven't missed any evidence that needs to be collected.

A suspect is being questioned, but has not been arrested as of this writing. Detectives aren't sure if the person they're talking to was the only shooter, but Chief Winkle told us his officers aren't looking for any other suspects at this point.

When the shooting first happened, campus officials temporarily alerted students to "stay clear of the area until further notice." That alert was cleared 40 minutes later saying there was no ongoing threat to the campus.