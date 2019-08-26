Services scheduled for Goshen veterinarian who died after car-bike crash

A memorial service will be held Saturday for a Goshen man who died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

On Aug. 9, a Jeep driven by a 30-year-old woman was traveling on Pierce Road when it hit the back of a bike. Dr. Dereck Klopfenstein was riding that bike and suffered a serious head injury after his helmet flew off.

His visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the College Mennonite Church fellowship hall in Goshen.

His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

