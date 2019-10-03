Service dog runs away after Indiana crash

A service dog ran away from the scene of a crash in northern Indiana early Thursday morning, and police are asking for help finding him.

Jack is a small brown and white terrier, and he's trained to assist the hearing-impaired.

At 2:30 a.m., a two-vehicle rollover crash happened on I-80/94 eastbound at the 8.6 mile marker in Gary.

Preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2014 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Brandon Jones of Merrillville, Indiana, collided with a white 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Rodney Jones of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Investigators believe Jack may have run from the Fiesta onto or near Grant Street after the crash.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

If you see Jack, please contact your local police department.