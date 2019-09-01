September 5 declared Indiana Blood Donation Day

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared September 5 as Indiana Blood Donation Day.

He joins governors across the United States who are proclaiming a state Blood Donation Day due to a blood shortage crisis. Approximately 30 states are participating.

The special proclamations were requested by the American Red Cross.

National Blood Donation Week is recognized nationally September 2-9.

On both Indiana Blood Donation Day and National Blood Donation Week, Hoosiers are encouraged to give blood.