September 5 declared Indiana Blood Donation Day

Updated: Sun 6:44 PM, Sep 01, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared September 5 as Indiana Blood Donation Day.

He joins governors across the United States who are proclaiming a state Blood Donation Day due to a blood shortage crisis. Approximately 30 states are participating.

The special proclamations were requested by the American Red Cross.

National Blood Donation Week is recognized nationally September 2-9.

On both Indiana Blood Donation Day and National Blood Donation Week, Hoosiers are encouraged to give blood.

 