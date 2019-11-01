Sentence modified for man convicted of Grape Road double shooting

A sentence was changed Friday in the case of a South Bend man convicted for his role in a double shooting on Grape Road.

In 2017, Austyn Brooks shot someone riding in a car after he said people in that vehicle used fake money to buy marijuana from his friend. A woman in an uninvolved vehicle was also shot.

Brooks was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, plus a firearm enhancement.

On Friday, Judge Jeffrey Sanford modified Brooks' remaining sentence to probation, but still in the Department of Corrections.

If he completes the Recovery While Incarcerated program, the judge says he may modify Brooks' sentence again.

Brooks, who played high school football at South Bend St. Joseph and Washington, is the son of former Notre Dame running back Reggie Brooks.

