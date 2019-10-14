Sentence imposed for AK-47 murder in Dowagiac

He fired 13 shots from an AK-47 into a bar parking lot after closing time.

On Monday, Rolandis Russell was sentenced to 43 years behind bars for a charge that could mean life.

Russell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He admitted that he unintentionally killed 42-year-old father of three, Fabian “Jimmy” Wesaw in the early morning hours of July 29, 2018, in Dowagiac.

“Why can't you just come home? How am I supposed to keep moving forward? Visit me, dad, please, I need you,” Wesaw’s daughter Amara said as she addressed the court.

Amara is now attending the University of Michigan, where she recently made the club softball squad. In court Monday in Cass County, she read from her journal.

“It was my first day of practice today, and I hope I’m making you proud. I just want to hug you dad so bad,” she read.

Wesaw’s other daughter is attending Michigan State University.

Monday's hearing was designed to determine just how bad Rolandis Russell was.

Instead, the conversation was dominated by tearful talk of all the good things relatives remembered about Wesaw, who loved to laugh, loved donating to Toys for Tots, loved cars and loved his children.

“I never in a lifetime could have imagined that the baby I held in my arms in 1976, the little brother I always tried to protect,

would have his life come to an end by a bullet, and not that of natural causes, as an old man,” said Tracy Wesaw, the victim’s sister.

Jimmy Wesaw was basically in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was caught in the crossfire as Russell fired his gun into a crowd of people while aiming for someone else.

“You don't carry an AK-47 in your car for purposes of settling bar disputes, and that's really what he did. Something that occurred in the bar that he wasn't happy about, and his solution wasn't to bite his tongue to be the bigger man, to be the honorable person; his decision was to be a street thug,” Cass County Prosecutor Victory Fitz told 16 News Now in an interview after the hearing.

While Jimmy Wesaw will never be reunited with his three children, his family apparently wants Rolandis Russell to one day be reunited with his young son — albeit when Russell is in his late 60s.

Cass County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Herman referred to a letter from a close family member about their support of a plea agreement that called for the 43-year sentence.

“They wanted you to have the ability to, at some point in life, have a relationship with your son and see him. So, I think you need to appreciate the family and realize that they don’t hate you. They want you to be able to have a relationship with your family,” Herman said.

Russell would be eligible for parole at age 68.

“This is a family that understands right and wrong, understands good and evil but also understands the fact that, again, there can be forgiveness but with accountability,” Fitz said. “Forty-three years is really a lifetime, in many ways. That’s over four decades, and he will not be eligible even for parole until he’s close to 70 years of age.”

Fitz says Michigan's Truth in Sentencing law means Russell will have to serve all 43 years imposed.

There was some talk in court Monday about the possibility of Russell withdrawing from the plea agreement. Earlier this month, he tried to part ways with his court-ordered public defender of the past 14 months, but the judge refused to appoint another.

The Russell family has since hired a new attorney at its own expense. The judge on Monday refused a request to have the new attorney handle the sentencing defense.

