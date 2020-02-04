Sentence handed down for murder of Ligonier man

An 18-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a deadly 2017 shooting in South Bend.

Devin Nilli, who sometimes goes by Devin Brantley, will spend 60 years behind bars in the shooting death of Felipe Gutierrez, of Ligonier, in the parking lot of the Charles Black Center.

Fifty of years of the sentence were handed down for murder, while the other 10 are for firearm enhancement.

The sentence comes after Nilli reached a plea agreement with prosecutors at the beginning of the year.

Four others have been charged and sentenced in connection with this investigation.

