Seniors in Elkhart Co. may be eligible for food program

Residents of Elkhart County can sign up for a food program for seniors.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover the program costs.

It's available for low-income seniors ages 60 and older who are on a fixed income. Registration is good for 12 months. Those who qualify take a monthly box of food home.

"The first Wednesday of the month, 9 a.m.-12, they come here and pick up that box, if they qualify and if they are signed up on the program," food bank agency relations director Brandy Love said.

The food bank is looking to add an additional 50 participants in Elkhart.

