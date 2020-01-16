Senior citizen housing development in the works

Plans to build a new Clay Township senior citizen housing development are in the works.

The project calls for a three-story, multifamily building with 120 units, according to paperwork on file with the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission.

The complex would house people 55 and older who do not require assistance for daily living. The building will have common areas such as a library, a game room and an outdoor patio.

The 9 1/2-acre site is now a wooded lot off Generations Drive.

A request for a zoning change will be heard before the plan commission at a meeting Tuesday.

