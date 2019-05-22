Senators Young, Braun welcome Hoosier veterans to Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) welcomed Hoosier veterans to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Wednesday's even coincided with National Military Appreciation Month.

The senators met with the group of roughly 90 veterans at the World War II Memorial and FDR Memorial.

"As a Marine, I have great respect for the patriotic men and women who have served our nation," Sen. Young said. "I was honored to welcome these Hoosier veterans to Washington during National Military Appreciation Month to express my sincere gratitude for their service."

"My father was a World War II veteran, and I never forgot the lesson he impressed upon me of honoring those who have served our country," Sen. Braun explained. "It was an honor to welcome these American heroes to Washington and as Senator I will fight to ensure Hoosier veterans get access to the resources they need and deserve."

Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices. They transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials, at no cost to the veterans. Top priority is given to the senior veterans – World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana was founded in 2008, and has conducted over 30 Flights. They now arrange four flights per year, with approximately 85 veterans on each flight.

