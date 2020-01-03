Senator tries again to ban Indiana vouchers over gay firings

A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being backed by the state’s Republican school superintendent.

The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis comes after the firings of gay staff members at two Catholic high schools in Indianapolis because they were in same-sex marriages.

Ford and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick argue taxpayer money shouldn’t support schools that don’t treat all students and employees equally.

The Republican-dominated Legislature rejected similar proposals last year.

