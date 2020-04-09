Senator Todd Young gives hope to Hoosiers

Senator Tdd Young wants to remind Hoosiers that we'll get through this together. We asked the senator today whether or not Hoosiers can expect a second direct payment, in addition to the already approved stimulus checks on thier way.

Senator Young says he wants to wait and see how much relief the stimulus checks provide, before approving another package. However, he says he's dedicated to making sure hoosiers remain hopeful during this difficult time.

“It hasn't taken long to recognize we all need one another,” Senator Young said. “We miss one another. We miss our itneractions with people who aren't like us. My hope is this endures and the community we miss is something we'll appreciate on the back end of this. We'll become a stronger nation and continue to care for one another in a deeper way on the back end of this.”

