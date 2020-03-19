Sen. Young talks with WNDU about coronavirus

It's a hard time for so many people across the country, but we've also seen the best of humanity, with strangers lending a helping hand.

Indiana Senator Todd Young

On Thursday, WNDU's Lauren Moss talked with Indiana Senator Todd Young, who said he's proud of Hoosiers.

"I've seen small businesses, small business owners dig out of their own pockets and make sure that their employees have everything they need to be safe, secure and feel at ease during this difficult time when they are not making any profits, they are losing money," Young said. "And I've seen community members helping their neighbors and going above and beyond the call of duty, so I think we should be optimistic about the future of this country and realistic about the nature of this threat."

Young also spoke about the coronavirus relief package

"Both sides, Reps and Dems, are really trying to get assistance out the door as quickly as possible. Of course, we are trying to do this very responsibly in light of all the money that's involved, but time is of the essence," Young said. "There are literally businesses that already have gone under, businesses that are experiencing zero sales, people have been laid off and furloughed and others are finding themselves incredibly anxious about the future."

The legislation will provide many workers with up to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are being tested or treated for coronavirus or have been diagnosed with it.