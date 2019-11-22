Sen. Todd Young visits South Bend Women's Care Center

U.S. Sen. Todd Young paid a visit to the Women's Care Center in South Bend for the first time Friday.

There, the senior senator representing Indiana took a tour around the crisis pregnancy facility.

His mission was to discuss his commitment to protecting innocent life and his Dignity for Aborted Children Act to ensure the bodies of the unborn are treated with respect.

Earlier this year, the disturbing discovery of more than 2,000 aborted fetal remains were found in the Illinois home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who operated an abortion clinic in South Bend.

Young spoke about that and why protecting Women's Care Center is important.

"Oftentimes, these are ladies who are experiencing very difficult choices in their lives, and so they want a supportive, loving, nurturing atmosphere filled with happy and supportive people, and that's what the Women's Care Center offers, and I wanted to learn more about their successes," Young said.

Young was also asked about impeachment, but he did not want to comment, knowing that he would become a juror if there is an impeachment.

