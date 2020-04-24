Sen. Todd Young speaks to Hoosiers about latest relief package

Sen. Todd Young spoke to Hoosiers today about the latest coronavirus relief package.

Congress is in the middle of another piece of legislation to stabilize the economy and help businesses and families feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Sen. Young said the relief package will renew funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and keep workers attached to their employers, while helping employers stay viable during these unusual times.

"Our first priority is to make sure the health and safety and all Americans, and Hoosiers, are tended to," Young said. "That's why we've provided additional resources to our health providers, testing purposes, and ultimately we all want to get back to work. I know every Hoosier is focused on that. All these measures we're taking are temporary measures. I look at it as bridges to containing this virus."

Sen. Young said he's working alongside the governor to support Hoosiers as we get through this pandemic together.