Sen. Todd Young speaks out about Paycheck Protection Program

Senator Todd Young is speaking out about the Paycheck Protection Program.

Young says it's helped thousands of Hoosier businesses make it through this challenging time but there are many more that still need help.

He also says he will continue fighting to ensure this program has the funding it needs.

“I think every single legislator, and many members of the public, have been surprised just how popular this program is,” Young said. “People need it. They need cash and this has been the quickest way that we could think of to get cash to our hurting small business owners so that they can help their employees and continue to serve customers where possible.”

This week, Young announced over 20,000 loans have been approved in Indiana totaling just under $6 billion dollars.

He is one of 97 lawmakers on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.

