Sen. Mike Braun speaks with 16 News Now about pandemic

America has been shut down due to the virus but that doesn't mean life can just stop.

Earlier this week,Tricia Sloma spoke with Sen. Mike Braun about mortage loans.

He admits, it's a struggle to get help.

"Nothing happens quickly with the federal government to begin with," Braun said. "A lot of this will have to ease over time and that's why it's so important to have a smart restart, to where are we not trying to do things through government that happens so naturally and easily through the private sector, so it's going to be a tricky balance. "

There's also a major need nationwide for healthcare supplies.

Braun spoke about where the Hoosier State stands in terms of those needs.

"You hear that nationally and the governor talking about it and the fact that we had very few of them stockpiled because we did not know this was coming," Braun said. "I think we've been scrambling in a way that testing is going to yield us that information that we can smartly navigate through reopening. But to be honest, I think that's going to be catching up through the rest of spring and summer to where we fully get tested at a point where that information is going to be usable. I think clearly the more we can do and even at the level of businesses all hands on deck to get there, because I think that's part and parcel of how we move confidently through a smart restart. "

Sen. Braun is also encouraging Hoosiers during this difficult time.

"Hang in there, we're all in this together," Braun said. "From Main Street to larger cities around the state and the country will get through it. It's testing our metal. In the meantime, but we're a strong state and a strong country and we'll learn from it and get this in the rearview mirror hopefully."

Sen. Braun was just today tapped to serve on the White House Re-Opening the Economy Committee.