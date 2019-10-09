Sen. Mike Braun speaks out on impeachment, Syria

"We all saw the transcript of the phone call, and to me, it's all there in black and white, and there is no quid pro quo."

That was U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's response when asked for his reaction to the White House's refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. He believes there was no wrongdoing in that July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats are singing a different tune.

"The president is obstructing Congress from getting the facts that we need,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said. “It’s an abuse of power for him to act in this way.”

"Speaker Pelosi is playing politics with this,” said Braun, Indiana's junior senator.

He said Democrats don't have what they need for an impeachment.

"So, I think Speaker Pelosi risks the American public seeing through all this," he said.

Braun called the inquiry a waste of time.

"If you're going to do impeachment, put it out there for a vote, and if you don't have the nerve to do the vote, let’s do the business that the people are interested in,” he said.

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke said there is plenty for Congress to go on.

"I think there's sufficient evidence to, of course, proceed with impeachment and make sure Congress and, through them, their constituents can reach a conclusion about this president's criminality,” O’Rourke said.

"It’s just a scam. This is a scam by the Democrats to try and win an election they're not going to win in 2020,” Trump said.

Braun took Trump's side as the impeachment inquiry rolls on. He is also backing the White House's stance on staying out of the latest conflict in Syria.

"We can't police the world, and even though we did it in the past, at some point, you've got to say, ‘Hey, allies, pay your fair share of the burden.' President Trump, I like that when he brought that up, many thought that was a little crass. I didn't,” Braun said.

