Sen. Mike Braun discusses potential position as impeachment juror

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is speaking out about the impeachment announcement.

If the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump announced Tuesday pass, Braun, Indiana's junior senator, will have to be part of the jury in the impeachment trial.

Braun said he believes Trump's call with Ukraine was inappropriate but not impeachable.

He was asked if he already had his mind made up as a possible juror.

"I think we've all heard the major points laid out there, and I think you could get into the details of the fact there was no quid pro quo, there was no direct testimony other than what was heard elsewhere – all of that says that yes, probably shouldn't be in the predicament to where we even need to discuss this," he said. "Also, the fact that it's preempted so much other stuff from getting done. But all of us will listen carefully to see if there is anything new that comes up once it gets here to the Senate."

The House Judiciary Committee likely will vote on the articles of impeachment Thursday.

