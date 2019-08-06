Sen. Braun talks gun violence initiatives

“Watching congress do nothing is unacceptable.”

That strong statement comes from Indiana’s junior U.S. Senator Mike Braun after a single weekend with two mass shootings.

Braun is a big supporter of the second amendment and freedom of speech who feels something has to give in the current climate of violence.

To Senator Braun, the latest mass shooting is beginning to look like the last.

“And a lot of time you're alerted to it over social media where they put out a manifesto or at least talk about it, and that's where, I was one who believes in the right to privacy and free speech am going to be leaning more when those pronouncements are made by individuals, you got to start keeping track of it. In some fashion,” Senator Braun said.

Braun feels there’s room for improvement in the area of background checks, and Red Flag law type changes that would allow law enforcement to seize the weapons of a person who was deemed to be a danger to himself or others.

Meantime, Senator Braun said he was the first Republican to publicly come out against the two year budget deal approved by the senate earlier this month.

Braun was one of only 28 senators who voted against a budget that lifts the debt ceiling, skirts spending caps imposed by the Budget Control Act of 2011, and contains a $1.7 trillion deficit.

“We've got difficulties where we're going to deplete the Medicare and social security trust funds, the Medicare in 2026. Increasingly our budget it mandatory spending where you can't even look on it. It's on auto pilot, and that’s not going to end well. And the fact that we've had historically low interest rates you know we've not really paid a price for it.

We're still considered the only reserve currency across the world. That's enabled us to borrow money at historically low rates, and just because that's the case, doesn't mean you should keep doing it.”

Senator Braun has now spent seven full months in office. Today he toured the facilities of Zimmer-Biomet in Warsaw.