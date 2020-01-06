Semi driver arrested after fiery interstate crash

Three people are dead and 14 others injured after a fiery crash in Boone County, Ind. involving a semi-trailer and eight other vehicles.

The crash happened after 11 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near the Whitestown exit.

The driver of the semi, Mathew Lewis Small, 34 of Grandville, MI, stated he looked down to set his coffee mug down, when he ran into slowing traffic.

The semi caught fire.

Authorities say two people, from the vehicle pinned against the guardrail, were pronounced dead at the scene. An infant was also deceased inside of the same car.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Mariah Tomey, 19-year-old Kaylee Kirk and 1-year-old Hadley Tomey.

Small was charged with three counts of Reckless Homicide (Level 5 Felonies) and booked into the Boone County Jail.

