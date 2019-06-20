Section of US 30 in Marshall Co. renamed in memory of fallen officer

A section of U.S. 30 in Marshall County is now dedicated in memory of a state police trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Ralph "Ray" Reed Jr. was killed in 1995 in the line of duty when he stopped to inspect a tractor-trailer.

U.S. 30 from Pioneer Road to Oak Road was renamed Thursday, and a memorial marker was placed on the north side of Oak Road.

"Why we really did this was because he had an 18-year-old daughter, Becky, a 15-year-old son, Ralph III, who grew up without their dad, and so this is a great way to honor his wife, Kathy, for the sacrifices they made by the death of their husband and their father," Indiana District 17 Rep. Jack Jordan said.

Reed served with the Indiana State Police for more than 27 years.

