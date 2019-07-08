Second suspect sentenced to probation in deadly SB hit-and-run

One of two suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in South Bend has been sentenced to probation.

Nineteen-year-old Ashlee Nicely and 22-year-old Carlos Williams are both charged in the death of 61-year-old Ishayaa Diya. Diya was riding a bike on Brick Road last October when he was hit and killed. The couple allegedly took off from the scene.

Williams was sentenced on June 27 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Meanwhile, nicely pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and was sentenced Monday to two years' probation. She is also ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution.

