Second stimulus package: what you can expect

By now, many of you have received your first stimulus check if you were eligible and now politicians from both sides of the aisle are discussing what should come next.

Back in May House Democrats proposed a three trillion dollar aid package known as the Heroes Act..

It would have a second round of stimulus payments, much like the ones you may have already received, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $75 billion for coronavirus testing.

In this stimulus package, children that are 17 and 18-years-old will be included.

College students whose parents claim them as dependents would also be eligible.

Americans who are married to immigrants without a social security number would still get a stimulus check.

It passed in the House, but is not likely to pass in the Senate.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says this stimulus package will be job based.

"Clearly, the CARES Acts are working-the money we're putting into the economy, the rebound of the jobs numbers that we've seen, the retail sales," Mnuchin said. "And as we've said before, we're trying a bunch of different ideas that we may need to do in another bill, and we wanna take our time and make sure we're thoughtful, so whatever we do, it'll be much more targeted, much more focused on jobs, bringing back jobs, and making sure we take care of our kids."

President Trump says he would like to see another stimulus package.

"I would do that, and we expect to do that at some point in the very near future," Trump said. "We're coming up with some concepts now and we expect it to be bipartisan. We think we're going to get it done."

