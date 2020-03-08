Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Indiana

The second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced the case on Sunday.

The patient in an adult living in Hendricks County and is in isolation with mild symptoms, according to health officials.

ISDH said the patient traveled to Boston in late February to attend the BioGen conference and developed mild flu-like symptoms on March 2. More than a dozen cases have been tied to the conference, including a Marion resident who was identified Friday as Indiana's first confirmed case.

That patient is also in self-isolation with mild symptoms.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said ISDH is working with the Hendricks and Marion County health departments and the CDC to make sure both patients are monitored.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I urge Hoosiers to continue to educate themselves about this illness and take common-sense precautions, but also to be aware that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are mild in individuals without underlying medical conditions.”

Any other Hoosiers who attended the BioGen conference are asked to self-quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.