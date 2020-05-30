Second South Bend protest held for George Floyd and Eric Logan

Hundreds of people turned out for the second of two protests that was held in South Bend on Saturday. Both were in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The second protest got started at the Charles Martin Youth Center at 6 p.m., with the march shutting down Lincoln Way West as demonstrators made their way to the County City Courthouse.

The protest was not only to seek justice for George Floyd, but also Eric Logan.

He was shot to death by a South Bend police officer last summer. In March, it was announced that officer would not be facing charges.

But family members say they will continue seeking justice, and Eric Logan’s brother was among those participating in Saturday’s protest.

