Seasoned beef recalled because it may contain metal shavings

An Ohio company is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef that was distributed to restaurants nationwide under the Taco Bell brand because it may contain extraneous material.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, announced the recall Monday.

Kenosha Beef International, which is based in Columbus, reportedly produced the beef from Sept. 20-Oct. 4, and it may contain metal shavings.

The products subject to the recall are cases containing eight five-pound plastic bags of "TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling" with use by dates of "L2 11/4/19" to "L2 11/18/19." These have the establishment number "EST. 10130."

The seasoned beef was shipped to five distribution centers, then shipped to restaurants nationwide.

Kenosha reportedly notified FSIS Saturday after receiving three customer complaints. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products.

Anyone who has consumed the products and is worried that he or she is experiencing an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

Restaurants that bought the products are urged not to serve them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the distributor from which they were purchased.

