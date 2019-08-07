Sears will close its doors at UP Mall next month

The Mishawaka Sears joins 26 other stores around the country closing its doors.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in about two weeks, while the closing will happen in late October.

Soon, shoppers won't be able to shop at the retail giant that's called Michiana home for more than 91 years.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart, called Transform Co., told CNN Wednesday that it has "faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity. It plans to close five Kmarts and 21 Sears stores across the United States and Puerto Rico."

Mishawaka's city planner says this could be a great opportunity for the future of the Princess City.

"As change happens overtime, we've seen bigger and better things happen repeatedly," Ken Prince said. "This is really an opportunity."

The news of Sears closing its doors didn't come as a shock after Sears filed for bankruptcy last fall and began closing stores across the country.

"We're not surprised at all," Prince said. "We knew this was going to happen at some point in time. What will be interesting is to see how the mall adapts to it. They have not had any discussions with us."

16 News Now has reached out to University Park Mall for a statement regarding the future of the space but has not heard back.

