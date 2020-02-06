Search is on for next Knox HS principal

The search for a new principal at Knox High School is underway.

The current principal, Dr. Elizabeth Ratliff, is resigning effective June 30.

Applications will be taken until Feb. 28, and the interview committee will get to work in March, Our reporting partners at WKVI say.

According to the job posting, the school corporation is looking for someone with at least five years of experience in teaching and administration and a valid administrative license for grades nine through 12.

The pay range will be $80,000 to $93,000.

