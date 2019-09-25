Search for missing Starke Co. man expands to Illinois after confirmed sighting

Police in Starke County say they have expanded their search for a missing North Judson man to Illinois.

Police have been searching for 56-year-old James Runkle since he went missing Friday. A Silver Alert was issued Saturday to aid in finding him.

On Wednesday, the Starke County Sheriff's Office confirmed Runkle had been at a BP gas station in Savanna, Illinois, verifying that information through video recording.

Savanna is on the border between Illinois and Iowa, between the Quad Cities and Dubuque.

Surveillance photos captured at the gas station are available below.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information on Runkle's whereabouts call 574-772-3771.

