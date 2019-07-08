Search for missing SB teen again hindered by rough Lake Michigan waters

Rough waters in Lake Michigan Monday again limited search options for a South Bend teen who went missing while swimming Saturday in Michigan City.

The search efforts again did not include divers due to high waves and rough waters, although a drone was called into duty to compliment those searching along the shore.

Seventeen-year-old Ra-Hem Mason is a Washington High School student who went missing Saturday evening. He was swimming at Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday about 7 p.m. when a witness said he went underwater and did not resurface.

Firefighters arrived first to begin the search that eventually included a helicopter.

Future plans include the possibility of using a boat with sonar equipment in the search.

