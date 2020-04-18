Search for killer continues from 2000 Elkhart County cold case

A killer is still on the loose almost 20 years after a murder, and the victim's family say they need someone to come forward with information.

John Cawley Jr. was found shot to death in his Elkhart apartment on April 21, 2000.

"When I think about him and the situation that ended his life, it just makes me want to break down and cry," said nephew Greg Juhl.

His girlfriend at the time discovered his body.

In our previous reporting, we shared Cawley was shot "sniper-style" through his apartment window.

"There was a weird car scene in the area, you know all kinds of circumstantial evidence was being tossed around at that point," Juhl said.

Twenty years later, there is still no suspect(s).

Juhl said 20 years is a long time to go without answers, and said he wants the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office to do more.

"I don't think they are doing enough now, I'll be honest with you. I think they gave a tremendous amount of resource to it at the time...It would be nice if they continue to investigate it: new people and new leads," Juhl said.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor told 16 News Now over the phone it is an open case and is being investigated as new leads come in.

In the meantime, the victim's family said this murder continues to "shake them to the core" as they are searching for closure.

"Both my mom in her mid 70's and my uncle in his late 60's, you know they are senior citizens. We don't know how much time they have left, and it would be wonderful for them especially to have closure," Juhl said.

If you have any information on the case, you can call Crime Stoppers at

1-800-342-STOP.