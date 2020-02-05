Search continues for Mishawaka shooting suspects

Mishawaka police are still looking for the suspects in Tuesday's shooting at an apartment complex.

Police were called to Hickory Village Apartments in just after 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Isaiah Mitchell, of Goshen, on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Mitchell is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say the suspects were last seen leaving Hickory Village in a dark, older-model four-door sedan with writing on the back windshield.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

