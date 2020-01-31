Scrap over old Indiana gay marriage ban derails popular bill

A potential fight over whether to repeal Indiana’s obsolete ban on same-sex marriages has sidetracked a widely supported proposal to raise the state's minimum age for getting married.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says the bill wasn't considered by a legislative deadline Thursday because of what he called a “political” amendment to abolish the same-sex marriage ban adopted in 1997.

Democratic Rep. Matt Pierce of Bloomington defended his proposal as updating state law.

Current state law allows those as young as 15 to marry if they have parental consent. The bill would make 18 the general minimum age for marriage.

