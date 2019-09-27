Scouts council celebrates 100 years in Michiana

A local Boy Scout group celebrated 100 years of being in the area with its centennial gala Thursday.

It took place at the Morris-1st Source Scout Service Center and Scout Shop on South Bend Avenue in South Bend.

There was dinner and plenty of events for members of the LaSalle Council of Boy Scouts to enjoy.

There was also a viewing for one of the largest scouting memorabilia collections in America.

"We're celebrating the 100th anniversary of Boy Scouting in the entire Northern Indiana Council," gala chairman Paul Myers said. "LaSalle Council runs from Elkhart all the way to Chesterton, all the way south to Marshall. We're serving tens of thousands of youth. In the past, we served just boys, but now we're also serving young women. So, we don't call it Boy Scouting anymore, we call it Scouting.'"

Culver Military Academy, which is part of the LaSalle Council, has a unique connection to the origins of the Boy Scouts of America. Prior to the founding of the BSA in 1910, two people who worked at CMA, Daniel Bear Carter and Thomas Ernest Seton, started the woodcraft program at Culver that is still used today. Both Carter and Seton would leave to work for the Boy Scouts and create the same program that is used today.

