Scottsdale Community Club and Pool being demolished

Some 15 years after South Bend’s Scottsdale Mall was demolished, the same thing is happening to the Scottsdale Community Club and Pool.

Demolition crews were on the scene Tuesday at 4802 York Road as neighbor Martin Horvat watched.

“We’ve been watching this thing going to the dogs," he said. "The buildings been an unsightly thing breaking down, the roof was falling in and it was just an ugly eyesore.”

The Scottsdale Community Club and Pool is finally being reduced to rubble. It has been abandoned and tax-delinquent since at least 2004.

By the time it sold at auction in March, the back taxes and fees totaled $2 million.

“It’s just such a nice piece of land, it’s good to not see it go to waste,” nearby resident Cody Barrier said. “I noticed it on Friday, because actually I had my son with me. I'm like, 'Look, bud, they're going to do something there.' Because it's been a broken-down pool forever.”

The timing proved fortunate. A neighbor who had used his own mower and gas to cut the grass and keep the 5-acre grounds looking presentable recently passed away.

While some are happy to see the structure go, they’re somewhat leery about what will be built in its place.

“I'm glad they're doing something about it, but we don't know what's going in exactly. We heard they're going to be putting houses in there. Houses, so I don't know who is putting there, putting it is or who is behind it,” Horvat said.

Public records show the buyer of the property was Lefta LLC.

Those from the corporation has apparently kept in touch with South Bend 5th District Common Council Representative Jake Teshka.

“These are, to my knowledge, going to be homes that are in the $130,000 to $160,000 range, and so they're going to be market sale, and I'm excited for it," Teshka said. "I think it’s going to be great to breathe new life into this neighborhood.”

Teshka says plans call for about a dozen single family homes.

While there was some talk at one time of letting Habitat for Humanity use the land for a build, Teshka says that scenario only applied if the city ended up owning the land.

While the property had accumulated $2 million in back taxes and fines, much of the sum was waived; the buyer paid $25,000.

