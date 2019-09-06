Schoolhouse Supply Store in need of supplies, volunteers

Did you know teachers spend nearly a thousand dollars of their own money each year on school supplies for their students and classroom?

The Elkhart Education Foundation is helping fill that void with the Schoolhouse Supply Store.

The store opened up in August inside Elkhart Academy, and it provides classroom supplies and personal hygiene items for Elkhart Community Schools teachers at no cost.

But they’re in need of help. They're asking for donations from the community, as well as volunteers to work at the supply store.

Popular items they're looking for right now include ear buds, dry erase markers, stylists and more.

"The need is so big that my fear is, can we keep the shelves stocked,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, Executive Director of the Elkhart Education Foundation. “And that's going to be up to our community to wrap their arms around our school district and say 'we're here to support you.’”

The supply store is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on how you can donate or volulnteer, click here .


