School shooting-themed hoodies anger many online

Many people on social media are outraged after BStroy, an American streetwear brand, debuted school shooting-inspired hoodies during New York Fashion week.

The hoodies feature names of schools where mass shootings have happened like Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Stoneman Douglas and Columbine. There also appears to be bullet holes riddled throughout the fabric.

The designer for BStroy said they were trying to make a statement about gun violence, but the brand is receiving a lot of backlash on social media. Many are accusing the designer with trying to profit from tragedies.

Those with BStroy never intended to sell the hoodies and made them only for New York Fashion Week.

